[Video]: Alex and Cee-C finally end their beef on Live TV

It seems peace is finally ready to prevail between 2018 BBNaija housemates Alex and Cee-C.
Both ladies, who have been at loggerheads since their time in the house and outside it, have finally made peace, ending their months-long beef.
The reconciliation happened during the BBNaija reunion show last night as Alex and Cee-C hugged their differences out and finally made peace.
Watch the clip below;
The moment #Alex and #CeeC hugged. #DoubleWahalaReloaded #Reunion #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/UtxJJyzptU
— ourtalkroom (@ourtalkroom) March 25, 2019