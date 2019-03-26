[Video]: Alex and Cee-C finally end their beef on Live TV

by Temitope Alabi

It seems peace is finally ready to prevail between 2018 BBNaija housemates Alex and Cee-C.

Both ladies, who have been at loggerheads since their time in the house and outside it, have finally made peace, ending their months-long beef.

The reconciliation happened during the BBNaija reunion show last night as Alex and Cee-C hugged their differences out and finally made peace.

