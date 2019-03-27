[Alleged]: Drama At Dunamis Church As Traders Revolt over burnt Goods

by Segun

[Video]: Drama At Dunamis Church In Abuja As Traders Revolt After Their Goods Were Burnt Down

There was chaos at Dunnamis Church in Abuja as traders who conduct business around the church’s surroundings arrived early in the morning to find their wares have been burnt.

According to the protesting traders, they were warned a day before that their goods would be burnt if they did not move.

“They told us yesterday say them go burn am,” one trader said.

“This is wickedness in the highest order,” another said.

As they revolted, security forces stood around and tried to prevent them from getting into the church to register their displeasure.

Watch the video below.
Tags from the story
abuja, Dunamis Church, traders

You may also like

Yahoo Boy attempts to kill his mother for money rituals in Lagos (photos)

Chelsea vs. Arsenal: What To Expect After Their UCL Performance

”A lady that does not go out every weekend to turn up is a diamond among many dirty and disgusting hoes” – Nigerian man says

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, 14th April

2 Nigerians Smuggling 2.5kg of Cocaine in their Stomachs Arrested in Morocco

Pitbulls Dogs maul owner to death

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Demands Oyegun’s Resignation As APC Chairman

6 Things Nigeria Gained From President Buhari’s Trip To Kenya

Meet Ali Shuaibu Baba, a First Class Computer Science graduate who slaughters chickens for a living (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *