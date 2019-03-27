[Alleged]: Drama At Dunamis Church As Traders Revolt over burnt Goods

There was chaos at Dunnamis Church in Abuja as traders who conduct business around the church’s surroundings arrived early in the morning to find their wares have been burnt.

According to the protesting traders, they were warned a day before that their goods would be burnt if they did not move.

“They told us yesterday say them go burn am,” one trader said. “This is wickedness in the highest order,” another said.

As they revolted, security forces stood around and tried to prevent them from getting into the church to register their displeasure.

