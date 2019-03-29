[Video]: Escape Lounge CEO, Richard Nnadi Calls Out Celebrity Debtors Who Made His Business Shut Down Over N120m Debt

Escape Lounge C.E.O. Richard Nnadi has revealed how popular figures around the social scene made him close his business after owing a debt of 120million naira. The visibly pained night club owner, however, threatened to go harsh on any of his debtors that come his way.

He listed some of his debtors as former BBNaija housemates, politicians and even some of the biggest artist in the country. He, however, went on to apologise to Tonto Dikeh, who according to him said he should not make public the video.

Video: