The picture of former Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) governor and Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido, is currently being vandalized by supporters loyal to the governor, Umar Ganduje in the Kano state Government house.

It has been alleged that Ganduje gave the order following revelations that Sanusi supports the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) governorship candidate in the just concluded rerun election in the state.

Video: