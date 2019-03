Talented Nigerian female singer, Aituaje Iruobe, known professionally as ”Waje” has said that she might be quitting music having been unable to stay afloat in the industry.

According to the video she released via her youtube page, she said she does not have money for the kind of publicity music requires. She added that she does not want to be in the class of artist that have failed and as such might be quitting soon.

Video: