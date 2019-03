Nigerian reality star, Ceec cried out last night during the Big Brother Naija reunion show where she stated that she is the most bitter woman in Nigeria.

Cee-C said this while in a heated argument with the other female ex-contestants of the show, where she made them understand that she is the most trolled among them all.

She said:

‘I can’t kill myself for you guys. Google my name, the first thing you will see is the most bitter Nigerian woman

Watch the video below;