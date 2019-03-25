[Video]: Lady Who Recorded Success’ Viral Video To Receive ₦500K

by Segun

Yesterday, Lady who recorded Success’ viral video cried out that she wants the family to show her a little appreciation for the role she played in bringing the story to the limelight.

In her words, “It’s not like I want to share any percentage of the money they have made with them, they are my neighbours, but If Success and Her Family Have Made Over N5Million I deserve at least N1Million”.

Following the public outburst, MC Jollof addressed the issue on Instagram, and it attracted the attention of Delta State Deputy Speaker, Hon. Friday Osanebi, who requested that Stephanie should send her account number to receive a sum of N500,000.

He wrote;

“Stephanie Deputy Speaker say make you send your account make he credit you 500,000 naira to take start business. Shey matter don settle? Please send your account ASAP as e Dey hot.”

Watch the video below;

