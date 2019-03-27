[Video]: Why does Bobrisky look better than 75% of the female population??? Nigerians Ask After A Rare Video Of Hers Surfaced

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, simply known as Bobrisky, has got Nigerians talking after a new video of her emerged this morning while driving out.
He looked so good that Nigerians can’t help but drop their comments.
Video:
Reactions:
bob risky is looking better than me atm 😔
— T🇿🇼 (@odnaht_) March 26, 2019
Bobrisky is a bad b and no one can tell me any different https://t.co/pPTrWrIPsY
— eldana. (@eldanaa_) March 26, 2019
Bobrisky is actually sexier than me right
— khaleesi (@britsznn) March 26, 2019
Why does Bobrisky look better than 75% of the female population??
— Declan 🇬🇭 (@D7Only) March 26, 2019