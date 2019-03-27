[Watch]: Bobrisky Causes Commotion Online With This Video

Nigeria Twitter is set ablaze, by Okuneye Olarewaju Idris better known as Bobrisky over his recent video trending on social media.

Nigerian male cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye who is popularly known as Bobrisky has caused a stir on the internet after sharing a new video of himself while driving and dancing with his/her breast bouncing.

The controversial male barbie can be seen smiling and dancing while gaming to some selections of music.

In the video sighted by MandyNews.com, Bobrisky seems to have a grown breast as she happily flaunts it.

Watch video