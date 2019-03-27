‘We have seen the good, the bad and the ugly’ – Comedian Seyi Law and wife celebrate their 8th wedding anniversary

Comedian, Seyi Law and his wife, Stacy are today celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary.

The funnyman took to his IG page to share a photo of them and penned a sweet message alongside.

In his words;

‘It’s been 8 years of this journey together. We have seen the good, the bad and the ugly, but God has kept us. We have been blessed in all ramification and we have had reasons to be grateful. This is to many more years to come. Happy Wedding Anniversary to us’.

In another post he wrote;

Glory be to God for all He has done.

Happy 8th Wedding Anniversary to us.

New wine in Jesus name.

Fresh Oil from above.

God’s Grace and Mercy.

Wisdom and wealth.

Good Health and Joy.

Divine Protection and Love.

Congratulations to the couple.