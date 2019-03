New reports have revealed that talk show host Wendy Williams may now have a step-daughter.

According to Lovebscott.com, Kevin, Williams’s husband and his mistress Sharina Hudson have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Reports have it that Sharina gave birth Friday, March 22.

The new parents also reportedly paid cash for the hospital bill and Kevin used a different name at the hospital. This news is coming after vacation photos of the adulterous couple surfaced onine.