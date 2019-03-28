What Buhari said to Tinubu as he clocks 67

by Verity

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent some kind words to a former Lagos state governor and National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 67th, birthday.

The president in his message, hailed the celebrant as a ” pillar of democracy; and father of modern Lagos State.”

He prayed that Tinubu continues to enjoy good health and long life to keep serving the country.

He wrote:

Happy Birthday to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, National Leader of our great party, the APC; pillar of democracy; and father of modern Lagos State. His best years are still ahead; I pray that the almighty God will grant him longer life, health and more wisdom to keep serving Nigeria

 
