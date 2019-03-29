What Nigerians Are Saying As Innoson Motor Gear Up To Take Over Gtbank

Following the revelation that Nigerian car manufacturing company, Innoson Motors, is set to take over Guaranty trust bank, Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to react.

The car manufacturing company has obtained a writ of Fifa from the Federal High Court in Awka, Anambra State, GTB to take over the banks assets over a controversial debt of over N8b.

Reactions:

If you don't withdraw all your money from @gtbank_help, you are the one that would pay the debt of 8 billion naira GTBank is owning Innoson motors. I would visit a branch on Monday to effect account closure before they use illegal charges to empty the account. — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) March 29, 2019

Lol… @gtbank pay na before Dem start to send bdc say make we withdraw our money… — OLURANKINSE OLUMIDE (@pamsnod) March 29, 2019

At long last…. What will be the outcome of the customers — Ogene Osas (@OsasOgene) March 29, 2019

Gtb…. I use God beg una o — #BetterNigeria #RestructureNow (@DonPEKA) March 29, 2019

So Innoson Motors now owns GTB — Vote Out APC & Buhari (@C_Oranye) March 29, 2019