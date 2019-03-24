Who is better, Jay Jay Okocha or Mikel Obi??? Nigerians react

Two football players to have ever come out of the Nigerian soil, Mikel Obi and Austin Jay Jay Okocha – have done the nation proud in their respective era in the game.

While one has retired after having what can be generally accepted as a fulfilling football career both locally and internationally, the other one is still making the Nigeria proud with his boots and skills.

However, a debate is presently taking place on Twitter, where Nigerians are arguing about who is/was a better player, between Jay Jay Okocha, who ruled the pitch in the 90’s or Mikel, who was so good at the Youth Championship, everyone hoped he’d end up being the greatest of all times.

Well, take a look at what football fans are saying

I rated Okocha highly as a kid, but then again, back then I taught if a spider bites me I’d become Spiderman. — Chewbacca 🦍 (@Sasquatch__) March 24, 2019

The truth is that most of us didn't watch Okocha play that's why we over hyped him

Just like our kids will over hype Modric in the future cos he won the Ballon D'or 😭💔 — DADDY THE BOY (@DaddyTheBoy) March 24, 2019

Jay Jay Okocha is clearly a better footballer than Mikel Obi But Mikel Obi is a greater footballer than Jay Jay Austin Okocha. I don't care what Jay Jay did to Oliver Khan. — Los Culé 🔵🔴 (@r__shabazz) March 24, 2019

So I’m not the only one who thinks Okocha was a fraud. Okocha was such a fraud, even Hazard is a better footballer than him. — Chewbacca 🦍 (@Sasquatch__) March 24, 2019

Jay Jay Okocha was a better footballer/more talented than John Obi Mikel. But John Obi Mikel has had a better career than Okocha. — Viktor Esemuede (@vikrarebreed) March 24, 2019

I agree Okocha didn’t achieve up to Mikel but Okocha is a bigger footballer in and off the pitch. Even till date off the pitch no firm will pick Mikel over Okocha except they are in Middlesbrough — Fresh and Ugly (@TheEmmaGriffin) March 24, 2019

Please stop behaving like re-runs. Okocha is a world decorated player put some respect on his name. — OCHOLI (@Iam_borromeo) March 24, 2019

Mikel is terrible and unambitious yet at 19 he was courageous enough to fight for a place in a Midfield that had players like Lampard, Ballack, Makelele and Essein. With all Okocha's skills and glamour,the biggest club he played for was Bolton (PSG & Frankfurt wasn't big then) — Sir G (@lordslim91) March 24, 2019

Football juggler is different from football player.

Mikel is better footballer than okocha. Wake up mehn! — Boda Shina (@Shina_erico) March 24, 2019