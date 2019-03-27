Why I Have Not Had Sex For The Past 1 Year

by Eyitemi

Popular Ghanian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has shared that she has not had sex in over one year because she is not crazy about it as people think. She added that although she is in a long distance relationship with a British photographer.

The beautiful mother of one added that the nature of her relationship with her boyfriend has slowed down her sex life also.

She however submitted by saying she is more concerned about the well being of her child, Ryn Roberts, at the moment.

She made this disclosure while being interviewed by Joy TV.

 

Tags from the story
ghanian actress, ryn roberts, yvonne nelson

