Those Asking Atiku Not To Go To Court Are Nigeria’s Enemy – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo has lampooned those asking his former deputy and Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, not to seek court redress following the February 23rd Presidential election.

The former President who spoke from Dubai while attending a function said if Buhari could go to court three times to seek justice, even without reasonable cause, then Atiku should be allowed the same.

In his own word:

“Nigeria will march forward with or without those who will want to feed us with a diet of values and actions that are not acceptable in their own countries. Nigeria is of age. And if Buhari could go to court three times to seek justice, even without reasonable cause, any Nigerian who feels denied of justice must feel free to go to court. “Those who have conceived and are promoting the narrative that if Atiku Abubakar continues to seek legal redress there will be violence, are evil minds looking for an excuse to unleash violence on Nigerians. At no time in history has sustainable peace been built on theft, injustice, corruption, and inequity. These merchants of chaos and violence should have no place in any decent society. And they must know that no intimidation or prophesy of violence and doomsday will cow anybody. Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians. We will respect as friends those who believe that what is good for their country should be good for Nigeria. Yes, we are Africans but we have values that are consistent with international standards. The court is part of our democratic process and it must be used when necessary if only to achieve justice, stability, unity and progress for our country.”