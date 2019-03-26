‘Why Waje can not quit music’ – Omawumi speaks

A couple of days ago singer Waje revealed via a video that she is tired of the music industry and is thinking of quitting due to the huge capital investment and little profit made.

This caught the attention of many who immediately took to social media to air their views on this.

Omawumi, who is Waje’s best friend and a Nigerian singer has also taken to social media to share her thoughts on the issue, revealing why Eaje can not quite the music scene.

In her words

My Dear Friend turned Sister, the conversation we had concerning this recent video, we had it in private. But I want to use this medium to tell you. I can relate 100%. I am thankful for your love and support and being the strong woman that you are. I know you cant quit nothing! And leave me alone in this industry? Mbanu”