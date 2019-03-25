Why Waje’s music is suffering and what she can do about it – Nigerians

Nigerian female vocalist, Waje has stirred serious reactions on social media, after a video of her, lamenting about not being able to promote her album, and possibly going off he music industry for now, emerged.

According to the singer mother, it takes too much to promote music in Nigeria, and she’s on the brink of giving up music, so she can focus on other things.

We took a look on Twitter, and found some reasons why her music is not enjoying the attention and pay, it should and what she can do about it.

Takes too much to promote music

If you're looking from outside, you'll assume this entertainment business is easy. Waje is right, the sheer amount of capital you have to invest in promotions is not for the fainthearted. You could be the most talented there is but without huge capital investment you'll struggle — Imoh (@ImohUmoren) March 25, 2019

The kind of music we like

Nigerians are Nigeria's problem.

Waje is struggling with her music and she's just one out of the many creatives who wanna give up; Asa was lucky, she got out. But u see,Nigerians dn't have that range musically so much that its jaga jaga music we prefer just as our country is. — ToughCookie (@NneStainless) March 25, 2019

No proper record label in Nigeria

You're missing the point bro. There are deeper issues. She shouldn't be spending her own money to fund her music in the first place. That's the job of a proper record label. But how many record labels are ready to invest in an artist like Waje? How many proper labels do we have? https://t.co/8kazofDDJb — Ohimai Godwin Amaize (@MrFixNigeria) March 25, 2019

Our economy at the moment doesn’t favour her kind of music

Truth is that unlike in PDP era when a growing middle-class enjoyed Music genre by the likes of Bez, Timi, Waje & even Lagbaja, things have changed now. Those middle-class folks have lost jobs, struggling. When an Olamide is singing "Poverty die die", he knows What's up. https://t.co/JVwtVF5Ioo — Mr Stanley Nwabia (@MrStanleyNwabia) March 25, 2019

The market for her kind of music isn’t here yet

The problem is that: 1. There's no market really for artistes like Waje, Bez, Timi Dakolo and the like in Nigeria… At least not yet. 2. Many artistes/ management label knows music but don't know the business part of it which is almost important than d music itself. — Dr Tony Carter (@audacityofhopeQ) March 25, 2019

What she can do right now

How many of you knew that Duncan Mighty released 3 albums after 2010's "Ahamefuna"? PH 1st son's music was on the brink of collapse until that miraculous moment with Wizkid. Maybe what Waje needs now is a high profile collabo that can resurrect her dying music. #MondayMotivation — CHIDUBEM NJOKU (@ChidubemNJ) March 25, 2019

Waje should do what other musicians do, get signed under a label and focus on producing good music. They do the marketing at their expense and both party share the returns.

Please Waje, there is no excuse for failure.

Lend a leaf from Tekno's story. — Nobel Vhic3❄🇳🇬 (@Nobel_writer) March 25, 2019