Why Waje’s music is suffering and what she can do about it – Nigerians

by Verity

Nigerian female vocalist, Waje has stirred serious reactions on social media, after a video of her, lamenting about not being able to promote her album, and possibly going off he music industry for now, emerged.

According to the singer mother, it takes too much to promote music in Nigeria, and she’s on the brink of giving up music, so she can focus on other things.

We took a look on Twitter, and found some reasons why her music is not enjoying the attention and pay, it should and what she can do about it.

Takes too much to promote music

 

The kind of music we like

No proper record label in Nigeria

Our economy at the moment doesn’t favour her kind of music

The market for her kind of music isn’t here yet

What she can do right now

 

 

 

