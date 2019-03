The ruling Party All Progressive Congress(APC) has shared that it refused to meddle in the ongoing drama between Imo state Governor, Rochas Okorocha, and the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) because the former has been suspended from the party.

INEC refused to issue Okorocha his certificate of return having won Imo West Senatorial seat on the ground that the resident electoral commission(REC) for the state declared him winner under duress.