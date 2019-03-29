Wife, young child killed in Kebbi



A housewife and her three-year-old daughter in Dole Kaina village of Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi state have been murdered in cold blood, NAN reports.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed it to journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi state capital on Friday.

The housewife, Balkisu, 27, and her three-year-old daughter, according to police, were found dead on Saturday by her husband, Malan Zayyanu, in his house after he came back from a trip to Tsamiya village.

The Police PRO assured that investigations were ongoing, so as find out those behind the offence and bring them to book.