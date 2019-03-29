Wife, young child killed in Kebbi

by Verity

 


A housewife and her three-year-old daughter in Dole Kaina village of Dandi Local Government Area of Kebbi state have been murdered in cold blood, NAN reports.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed it to journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi state capital on Friday.

The housewife, Balkisu, 27, and her three-year-old daughter, according to police, were found dead on Saturday by her husband, Malan Zayyanu, in his house after he came back from a trip to Tsamiya village.

The Police PRO assured that investigations were ongoing, so as find out those behind the offence and bring them to book.

 

You may also like

Man accuses wife of bringing Her Lover Into Our Matrimonial Home

President Mugabe doesn’t sleep at events – Spokesman

Abramovich Gives New Boss Sarri Conditions To Remain Chelsea Manager

Jonathan Leaves For UK On ‘Brief Private Visit’

Easter: Ekiti Guber Candidates Sue For Peace

Just In: INEC present certificate of return to Governors and lawmakers

Saraki Raises Alarm Over Plot To Destabilize Nigeria

SEE The 6 Photos That Properly Shows The Harsh Realities Of Boko Haram Activities

EFCC recovers N227m in Kaduna

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *