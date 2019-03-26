Yaay! Singer Kehlani welcomes her first child

23-year old US singer, Kehlani is a first-time mom.

The award-winning singer has welcomed her first child, a daughter named Adeya with her partner, Javie Young-White, in a home birth over the weekend.

Revealing she birthed her child without any medical assistance, Kehalni posted a photo and wrote;

‘this weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home,’ she wrote on Instagram. ‘unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done. thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison.

‘refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside.’

The baby’s daddy Javie, has also taken to Instagram to gush about his daughter, writing:

‘Adeya is here. Kehlani birthed her, standing up, right into my arms. In that moment, all the indisputable pulls of intuition, random bellows of clarity, & ear-splitting life lessons I’ve received in recent years made more sense than i’ve ever needed.

‘We came face to face with beauty. arm in arm with God. I realized I was never alone in those moments, Adeya was simply aligning things for herself haha. She doesn’t take hesitation for an answer.

‘It’s a blessing to have purpose within such a healthy, willful family. We’ll be spending the next few weeks resting & falling deeper in love with each other. Thank you to all of you sending uplifting & expansive energy our way, not a drop goes wasted.’