”Your broke and her broke are not the same thing”- Nigerians Reacts to Waje

by Valerie Oke

Multi-talented Nigerian female singer, Aituaje Iruobe, simply known ”Waje” has gotten Nigerians talking after sharing that she might be quitting music because of lack of fund to push the promotion aspect of her song.

Nigerians while reacting have cautioned themselves from showing sympathy citing that her level of brokenness is not the same with many of theirs.

Some even went as far as citing that she lives on the Island while her child goes to a very expensive school. Isn’t this mean???

Reactions:

