Your name is Magu, not Mugu, stop acting like a Mugu!!! 10 times EFCC boss has shown hypocrisy – Omokri

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has highlighted 10 ways, the current chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has failed in his cardinal role to fight corruption.

The former aide and self acclaimed “tormenter” of President Muhammadu Buhari, in a statement on Wednesday, brought to bare ways, Magu should have acted in his capacity but failed to, because of the individuals involved.

Take a look below

1-A month after clear evidence of bullion vans ferrying cash into Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s house in violation of the 2011 Money Laundering Act making it illegal for individuals to make cash payments exceeding ₦5,000,000, the EFCC has not said or done anything.

2. Bola Tinubu Even had audacity to boast that, yes, the bullion vans ferried money and it is no one’s business. This happened 48 hours to an election. If I or any other opposition figure has done this, we would be in jail by now. Why is Tinubu sitting pretty?

3-A renowned entertainer, Charly Boy admitted to receiving a 9 figure payment from the spokesman to the @MBuhari campaign, Festus Keyamo. Has the EFCC investigated this? Where does Festus (Stephanie Otobo) Keyamo have ₦100,000,000 to throw about carelessly?

4. Till today Ibrahim Magu’s EFCC never investigated the $25 billion NNPC contract awarded without due process. To put this in perspective, that money can pay 1 million Nigerians the proposed new minimum wage of ₦30,000 for 4 years. To whom was it paid?

5. 2 years after conclusion of investigation, the Buhari administration and the EFCC have still not told us who owns the Ikoyi Apartment Billions. If that money where traceable to Goodluck Jonathan or PDP , the whole world would have heard by now.

6. Magu said he can’t investigate or prosecute Abdullahi Ganduje because he has immunity, but the same Magu’s EFCC charged Akwa-Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel, in the NBA President’s bribery case. No wonder Rotimi Amaechi said APC members are ‘God fearing.

7. When the Senate tried to prove how Maina, the biggest thief in Nigeria’s civil service history, was reinstated and double promoted, it was Buhari’s Minister of Justice who ran to court to secure an injunction to stop the investigation. Magu didn’t see that?

8. The truth is that the EFCC under Ibrahim Magu is the armed wing of the APC. No wonder Magu wore a Buhari re-election lapel pin. No wonder his EFCC almost collected a ‘donation’ from Ganduje until a public alarm was raised.

9.You, Ibrahim Magu, declared Orji Uzor Kalu wanted one week. The very next week the same Orji Kalu was beside Buhari at an APC rally in Abakaliki. Magu, you‘ve no shame whatsoever. Of all the EFCC, you are the most useless and hypocritical.

10. What has happened to Senator Godswill Akpabio’s case? When he was PDP, your EFCC harassed him left, right & centre. Soon as he joined APC you forgot his case. Useless man like you. Your name is Magu, not Mugu, stop acting like a Mugu.