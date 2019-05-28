42 inmates across three Brazilian prisons found strangled to death in their cells

A new report confirms that 42 inmates in three Brazilian jails were found hanged inside their cells.

According to the Amazonas state prison agency, 42 prisoners were found murdered on Monday in the city of Manaus. The deceased showed signs of Asphyxiation.

Exame reports that the deaths occurred by hanging. The sad incident reportedly happened at Antônio Trindade Criminal Institute (Ipat), the Puraquequara Prison Unit (UPP) and the Provisional Detention Center (CDPM I), all located in Manaus.

Local authorities claimed that the inmates started fighting among themselves before noon Sunday, and security reinforcements were brought in to squash the issues.

This is coming just a day after 15 others died during fighting among prisoners at another prison in the same city..

‘I just spoke with (Justice) Minister Sergio Moro, who is already sending a prison intervention team to the State of Amazonas, so that he can help us in this moment of crisis and a problem that is national: the problem of prisons,’ Amazonas state Gov. Wilson Lima said.

Secretary Col. Marcus Vinicius de Almeida confirmed that an investigation has begun to ascertain the cause of the fight on Sunday.

‘Some died inside the cell with the bars closed,’ Almeida said.

‘Some deaths occurred by asphyxiation and others by perforations with the use of … [sharpened] toothbrush.’