42 inmates across three Brazilian prisons found strangled to death in their cells

by Temitope Alabi

42 inmates across three Brazilian prisons found strangled to death in their cells

A new report confirms that 42 inmates in three Brazilian jails were found hanged inside their cells.

According to the Amazonas state prison agency, 42 prisoners were found murdered on Monday in the city of Manaus. The deceased showed signs of Asphyxiation.

Exame reports that the deaths occurred by hanging. The sad incident reportedly happened at Antônio Trindade Criminal Institute (Ipat), the Puraquequara Prison Unit (UPP) and the Provisional Detention Center (CDPM I), all located in Manaus.

Local authorities claimed that the inmates started fighting among themselves before noon Sunday, and security reinforcements were brought in to squash the issues.

This is coming just a day after 15 others died during fighting among prisoners at another prison in the same city..

‘I just spoke with (Justice) Minister Sergio Moro, who is already sending a prison intervention team to the State of Amazonas, so that he can help us in this moment of crisis and a problem that is national: the problem of prisons,’ Amazonas state Gov. Wilson Lima said.

Secretary Col. Marcus Vinicius de Almeida confirmed that an investigation has begun to ascertain the cause of the fight on Sunday.

‘Some died inside the cell with the bars closed,’ Almeida said.

‘Some deaths occurred by asphyxiation and others by perforations with the use of … [sharpened] toothbrush.’

 
Tags from the story
brazil

You may also like

10,000 migrants rescued off Libya coast in the last 10 days

UNN Clinic administers expired drip to young man that almost kills him

Budget Saga: House of Reps Panel to meet Fashola on Friday

NDLEA seize 25.6kg of cannabis in Yola State

Femi Fani-Kayode invited for questioning by the Nigeria police for criminal defamation

Army officer killed in Rivers state election violence, just few weeks to his wedding

Govt begins talks on private health sector financing, regulation

Godswill Akpabio faces new allegations from the EFCC

BREAKING: El-Rufai involved in ghastly car accident

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *