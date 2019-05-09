9ice Advises Lautech Students On Oyo State New Governor, Seyi Makinde

by Eyitemi

9ice Advises Lautech Students On Oyo State New Governor, Seyi Makinde

Popular Nigerian singer, 9ice, has come out to tell all students of Ladoke Akuntola University of Technology that he prays and hopes all the promises made by Seyi Makinde, the new governor of Oyo state, during his swearing-in becomes reality.

He further added that the new governor of Oyo state is someone he believes in.

His words:

To all lautech study, no I pray & hope the statement becomes reality in person I believe in @seyiamakinde I said this years ago people said is impossible. Hopefully we all av cause to glorify almightAllahah 4his grace & mercy come 2023 & takOyoyo state to where the state belong https://t.co/9C4gmrDv98
Tags from the story
Lautech, oyo state, Seyi Makinde

You may also like

Paul Okoye celebrates his twins as they turn 6 months old (Photos)

Madrid sacks Catalonia Police Chief

It’s All Fun As DJ Cuppy And Her Father, Femi Otedola Show Their Partying Skills In India

Flexing: Actresses Rita Dominic And Yvonne Nelson Rock $3,550 Louis Vuitton Leather Bag

Americans Drag Juliet Ibrahim For Leaving This Emoji On Nicki Minaj’s Photo

Nigeria power generation increased to 7000 Megawatts of electricity

Toyin Lawani Buys Her 1-Year-Old Son A Range Evoque

Bobrisky Slays As He Signs First Endorsement Deal

Obama To Host Buhari At White House July 20

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *