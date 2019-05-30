‘A maid raped me at the age of 5’ – Nigerian man shares his horrific sexual abuse story

by Temitope Alabi

A Nigerian and Food Connoisseur, Samuel Otigba, has shared his sexual abuse story as a way of joining the campaign against sexual assault in men.

According to Samuel, he was sexually assaulted by his maid and a female family friend.

He tweeted that he was sexually molested at the age of 10 by a female family friend and was introduced to porn and BDSM at the age of 13-16 by his mother’s friend babysitting.

Samuel went on to reveal that his virginity was taken by force, causing him to hate women while growing up as well as battle PTSD.

Read his tweets below

 

 

