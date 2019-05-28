‘A Man Should Never Say Everything He Knows’ – Ubi Franklin

by Olayemi Oladotun

TripleMG CEO, Ubi Franklin, who has been dragged all over social media in recent days when news broke out of a fourth lady who is expecting his fourth child.

The TripleMG boss has been labelled all types of names on social media over his alleged prowess in impregnating ladies.

The lady in question, Sandra Iheuwa has come out to label the record label owner as an opportunist in a shocking post.

Reacting to the controversy surrounding him, Ubi Franklin has pointed out that a man should never say everything he knows.

See his post below:

Ubi Franklin

Ubi Franklin
