Akinwumi Ambode officially changes Twitter bio to “former governor of Lagos”

The outgoing governor of Lagos state, Akinwumi Ambode is definitely ready to officially leave office tomorrow, May 29th.

The governor who has handed over the “reins of government” to his successor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, just hours to his inauguration on Wednesday — Also changed his bio on Twitter to “the former governor of Lagos state”.

He notes also that he has had a very rewarding four years.

To the Glory of God, I have just handed over the reins of government in Lagos State to His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, after a rewarding 4-year experience. pic.twitter.com/i2X4DMyogs — Akinwunmi Ambode (@AkinwunmiAmbode) May 28, 2019