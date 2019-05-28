Akinwumi Ambode officially changes Twitter bio to “former governor of Lagos”

by Verity

Akinwumi Ambode officially changes Twitter bio to "former governor of Lagos"

The outgoing governor of Lagos state, Akinwumi Ambode is definitely ready to officially leave office tomorrow, May 29th.

The governor who has handed over the “reins of government” to his successor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, just hours to his inauguration on Wednesday — Also changed his bio on Twitter to “the former governor of Lagos state”.

He notes also that he has had a very rewarding four years.

See post
Tags from the story
Ambode, handover, lagos, May 29, Sanwo-Olu

You may also like

We are targeting 5 million supporters – Pro-Buhari group

Photographer Beats Up Groom At Wedding For Trying To Marry An Underage Bride

Tiwa Savage And Wizkid Serve Another ‘Stew’ As They Were Caught All Loved Up At A Mall (Video)

1.8 Million Nigerians Want Jonathan In 2015 – PDP

Nigeria Out of Top 10 Most Corrupt Nations for the First Time in a Decade (See New List)

PDP Condemns Kaduna Bombings… Sympathises With Buhari, Victims of Attacks

Paris Club Fund: Taraba State government to spend on outstanding pensions and gratuities

Shocking: Read the sad story of a 13 year-old boy who committed suicide

Photos: Ebonyi Gov Emerges Chairman Southeast Governor’s Forum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *