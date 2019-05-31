Aremu Afolayan Shades Brother On Absence At ‘Mokalik’ Premiere

Nollywood actor, Aremu Afolayan, took a swing at his brother Kunle Afolayan, as he reacted to being absent at the premiere of his brother’s movie ‘Mokalik’.

In an exchange with a follower, Aremu Afolayan who dropped a shade for his brother Kunle Afolayan, disclosed that he was not invited for his movie premiere and can’t go to where he is not invited.

The Instagram user wrote;

Hope you were at the premiere of #mokalikthemovie @kunleafo’s new movie? Oo Baba it begins with yu oo? Forget photo oo!

Responding to the question, the actor wrote:

No, i was not a mokalik premier, cos i was not invited, you dnt go to were you are not invited aunty

See their conversation below: