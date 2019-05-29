Arsenal vs Chelsea: “Iwobi Deserves Better Than This Arsenal Team” – Fans Say After His Wonder Goal

by Eyitemi
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 13: Alexander Iwobi of Arsenal controls the ball during the match between Sydney FC and Arsenal FC at ANZ Stadium on July 13, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images)

Chelsea proved too strong for Arsenal during their Europa League final which held in Baku, Azerbaijan, today. The Blues walloped their London rival, Arsenal, by four goals to one to win the Europa League trophy.

With the Gunners trailing at three goals to nil, Nigerian International, Alex Iwobi, was thrown into the fray and he pulled one back for his team with a ferocious 25-yard volley.

The attacking midfielder also took the game by the scruff as he carved out the opposition defense open on more than three occasions only for his teammates to let him down with poor finishing.

As a result of this, their disappointed fans have taken to their Twitter handle to single him out for praise despite the heavy defeat.

Video of the goal below:

What fans are saying:

 

 

 
