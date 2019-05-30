Between Dencia And Trolls Who Slammed Her For Bleaching

Cameroonian singer and beauty entrepreneur, Dencia, was in all shades of fire as she fired at Instagram users, who called her out for bleaching her skin.

Dencia shared a swimwear photo of herself and wrote;

Long neck, long legged bleached bone African Ostrich

Her post generated reactions from her followers. A follower identified as bkackgirlperiod wrote:

Skin is not looking healthy at all…#nohate#embraceyourself

The singer responded:

U won’t know what healthy skin looks like because u don’t mind your business & drink water

As if that was not enough warning signing for the troll, she went on attacked again.

See their exchange below: