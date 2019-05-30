‘Blessing Okoro Is An Idiot’ – Etinosa Fires

by Olayemi Oladotun

Nollywood actress cum comedian, Etinosa, has lashed out at Instagram blogger, Blessing Okoro, who has threatened to commit suicide.

The blogger has been in the midst of controversy since the day her birthday post claiming to own a house that belongs to someone else.

Blessing Okoro was arrested by the owner of the house and after she was released, the blogger threatened to commit suicide after she tells the world her story.

Reacting to the news, Etinosa took to her page to lambast the blogger, calling her an idiot.

Read her post below:

Etinosa

 

 
