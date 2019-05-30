Breaking!! Ademola Adeleke Wins At Appeal Court

Senator Ademola Adeleke, who contested the 2018 gubernatorial election in Osun State has been declared to be qualified to contest the election by the court of Appeal.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had invalidated the candidature of Adeleke, citing forgery of the result submitted to INEC as reason.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday ruled that Senator Ademola Adeleke was qualified to contest the September 2018 governorship election.

A three-man panel of the court made the pronouncement in a unanimous judgment which upheld the appeals by Adeleke and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party.