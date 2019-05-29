Breaking! Chelsea Trash Arsenal To Lift Europa League

by Olayemi Oladotun

Chelsea Football Club has been crowned the Europa league champion for this season, after mercilessly trashing Arsenal in a stunning second-half display.

The victory confirms Chelsea spot in Pot 1 of the UEFA Champions League for the forthcoming season.

The first half in Baku was a dour one, as both teams fired blank and it reached half time 0-0.

The second half started on a bright note for Chelsea as Olivier Giroud put the blues in front. This marked the beginning of the blue tsunami that hit Arsenal.

Also Read: ‘Call Me A GOAT If Arsenal Loose Europa Final’ – Twitter User

Pedro extended the advantage for the blues, before Hazard converted from the penalty spot. Substitute, Alex Iwobi pegged one back for Arsenal.

But it was not to be for the North London club as Eden Hazard doubled his tally for the night.

 
Tags from the story
arsenal, chelsea, Europa

You may also like

Just In: Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa loses mum

Arsenal Squad Hit By Food Poisoning In China

BB Naija 2018 Finalist, Cee-C, Shares Sexy Picture With MMMG Boss, Ubi Franklin, And We Feel You Should See It

Hull City’s Mo Diame to Have Surgery on Troublesome Knee

AfCON 2013: Keshi Unveils Final 23-Man Eagles’ Squad… Dike Axed

Buhari’s administration, best we have seen in the last 14 years

I won’t return to APGA – Ojukwu’s son

Russian Ambassador To Turkey Shot In Ankara

FOOTBALL BETTING: CHECK OUT FREE 15 ODDS FOR TODAY: 5TH DECEMBER

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *