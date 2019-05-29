Breaking! Chelsea Trash Arsenal To Lift Europa League

Chelsea Football Club has been crowned the Europa league champion for this season, after mercilessly trashing Arsenal in a stunning second-half display.

The victory confirms Chelsea spot in Pot 1 of the UEFA Champions League for the forthcoming season.

The first half in Baku was a dour one, as both teams fired blank and it reached half time 0-0.

The second half started on a bright note for Chelsea as Olivier Giroud put the blues in front. This marked the beginning of the blue tsunami that hit Arsenal.

Pedro extended the advantage for the blues, before Hazard converted from the penalty spot. Substitute, Alex Iwobi pegged one back for Arsenal.

But it was not to be for the North London club as Eden Hazard doubled his tally for the night.