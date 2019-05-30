BREAKING: Chris Attoh is being investigated in the murder of his wife Bettie Jenifer

A new report confirms that Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh is being investigated in the murder of his wife, Bettie Jenifer.

According to George Matthews, a spokesman for the police agency in the Washington, D.C., the police have taken interest in Attoh following a tweet from his account before the death of Jenifer.

Chris Attoh’s tweet reads

“When it comes to relationships, remaining faithful is never an option but a priority. Loyalty is ever…,”

The investigators are taking that into account,” the police spokesman tells PEOPLE. “They have been in the process of investigating all of the social media posts.”

We do not believe this was a random incident,” says Mathews. According to the statements of those who saw the shooting, he says the gunman “appeared to be going after that victim and chased that victim down.”

“This was in front of multiple witnesses in broad daylight, so it was a pretty shocking scene to say the least,” he says.

“That’s all part of the investigation. As far as I know, [Attoh is] fully cooperating,” said George Matthews.

It was revealed after the murder of Jenifer that she was already married to a certain Kedrick Jenifer, an importer of cocaine into the Baltimore area who is serving 20 years in federal prison, at the time she married Chris Attoh.

Bettie Jenifer, 44, was on her way back home when she was murdered by the gunman.