Breaking!!! Court grants Naira Marley bail

by Verity

 

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi has granted Nigerian Musician Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley bail.

The presiding judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo granted the singer bail in the sum of two million naira and two sureties during his bail application hearing.

This was after he listened to the arguments of the defence and prosecution counsel.

At the resumed bail application, the singer’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo, had urged the court to accept the bail application based on the presumption of his innocence in accordance with Section 162 (1) He also pleaded that a liberal approach is taken in hearing the bail application.

 
