Breaking: Eden Hazard Sets English Record

Chelsea talisman, Eden Hazard, stole the show with his amazing display during the Europa league final between his team, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

The Belgian produced a stunning assist before going on to add a brace to the scoresheet to take the result to 4-1, which ultimately seals the win for the London club.

As a result of his impressive performance today, Eden Hazard is now the first player ever to score a brace in the final of a major UEFA competition for an English club since Mark Hughes did same for Manchester United against Barcelona in the 1991 Cup Winners’ Cup final. Amazing isn’t it???