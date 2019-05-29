Breaking: Eden Hazard Sets English Record

by Eyitemi

Chelsea talisman, Eden Hazard, stole the show with his amazing display during the Europa league final between his team, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

The Belgian produced a stunning assist before going on to add a brace to the scoresheet to take the result to 4-1, which ultimately seals the win for the London club.

As a result of his impressive performance today, Eden Hazard is now the first player ever to score a brace in the final of a major UEFA competition for an English club since Mark Hughes did same for Manchester United against Barcelona in the 1991 Cup Winners’ Cup final.  Amazing isn’t it???
