The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) on Thursday stormed Ogboko, arresting immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha, and his wife.

According to Daily Trust, the anti-corruption commission arrested Okorocha, who left office on May 29 after 8 years, his wife Nkechi Okorocha, Gerald Okorocha and Okey Okorocha.

The commission also sealed his Eastern Palm University, Ogboko.

More to come…