BREAKING: New speaker for Imo state House of Assembly emerges

Not long after Acho Ihim resigned as the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, a new speaker has been announced in the person of Lawman Duruj.

The new speaker who represents Ehime Mbano, was announced winner after he emerged top during an election conducted between him and the acting Speaker, Chinedu Offor.

Reports have it that Duruji snagged 14 votes,while Offor got 11 votes.

In his acceptance speech, the new Speaker promised to ensure that the legislature is ruled with respect and due process within the nine remaining days of the current Assembly.