BREAKING: President of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria is dead!

Francis Johnson, the President, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Francis Johnson, has died.

According to reports, Mr Johnson passed in the early hours of Friday morning, May 31st

Johnson who was made the President of the union in 2014, reportedly passed after a brief illness.

Okugbawa Lumumba, the General Secretary of PENGASSAN, confirmed the sad news saying members of the union were on their way to pay a condolence visit to the family.

Lumumba added that the union will issue a statement to that effect soon.

May his soul rest in peace.