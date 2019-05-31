Buy TECNO Pouvoir 3 and Win Solar Power Inverter, Generating Sets and Other Valuable items

In line with its tradition of giving back to its customers and helping them savour every moment, TECNO will be rewarding customers who buy the new Pouvoir 3 smartphone with valuable items which include, a 24/7 Solar Power Energy Inverter with Power Back up battery, Generator set, 20000mAh Power banks and Pouvoir 3 smartphone.

You might be wondering how to be part of the TECNO Pouvoir 3 Power extravaganza reward? Below is how you can participate

How to Participate



1). Visit any TECNO exclusive store and buy Pouvoir 3

2). Collect your scratch card and scratch it. WHAT YOU SEE is WHAT YOU WIN. -(Instant Gift)

3) Snap your scratch card and post as a comment on under the Facebook post with the Hashtag #OneCharge4DaysOn.

4) On Twitter and Instagram, share as a post with the Hashtag #OneCharge4DaysOn.



You also stand another chance of winning the new Pouvoir 3 smartphone with 5000mAh battery when you do a less than 1-minute video jingle that says ‘’TECNO is giving out 24/7 Solar Power Energy Inverter and Power Back up battery, Generator set Power Bank, #OneCharge4days Pouvoir 3 device and other gift items.



You are required to post your entry as a comment under the post on TECNO’s Facebook page while on Twitter or Instagram, you are to post on your page with the hashtag #OneCharge4Days.



The funniest jingle with the highest number of likes stands a chance to win. This activity will run from 29th May – 8 June 2019



Prizes to be won:

24/7 Solar Power Energy Inverter with Power Back up battery Generator Set and other gift items

The TECNO Pouvoir Series are known for their long-lasting battery capacity, advanced security set-up, and smooth performance. However, the new Pouvoir 3 takes things a notch higher, as it is equipped with the latest AI technology features, an ultra long-lasting battery of 5000mAH that can last up to 22 hours video playback, 20 hours music playback, 43 hours calling playback and 13 hours play games. It also comes with 13MP+13MP front and rear camera plus you can now listen to your favourite FM radio without having to plugin in an earphone.

For more information, visit TECNOSpot for Terms and Conditions and follow TECNOMobileNigeria on Facebook, @TECNOMobileNg on Twitter and Instagram.