A Kano state magistrate court has ordered the arrest of Munir Bayero, chief of staff to Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, as well as his aides Mujitaba Abba, and Sani Kwaru.

The order for arrest was given by Muhammad Idris, the magistrate, on a request by the Kano State Public Complaints And Anti- Corruption Commission.

The commission is said to be probing the alleged misappropriation of funds belonging to the Kano emirate council.

More details to come…