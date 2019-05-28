Crisis Brew In APC: Deputy National Leader Calls For Resignation Of Oshiomole With Immediate Effect

Deputy National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) , Senator Lawal Shuaibu, has called for the immediate resignation of the National Leader of the party, Adams Oshiomole, over claims that he has failed to add values to the Party since he became the National chairman.

According to the letter he sent to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party, he said Oshiomole can not exonorate himself from what happened to the APC in Zamfara state where they lost all the seat they won because of failure to conduct a credible primary election in the state.

See a copy of the letter below:

“I write this letter to you with very deep heart and high sense of responsibility.

“I write this letter thinking because I am a critical stakeholder in the APC project.

“I write this letter with my hands shaking arising from the realizing of myself being involved in a project that is currently seen as failing, even before achieving the ambition of its founding fathers. I never found myself in any failed project.

“In advanced democracies, people who fail to add value or build over and above what they met on assumption of duty show some civilized examples, they honourably bow out.

“In that connection, therefore, I want to advise you to take the path of honour, to step aside and allow the Party to embark on the onerous task of reconstruction and rehabilitation in those States it was weakened by the effect of manner (sic) the last primary election exercises were conducted or even the task of recreating the party where it is on the path of extinction, arising from the loss of a sitting APC Government, for example in Zamfara State, where you directly personally created the problem leading to the painful complete loss of APC’s electoral fortunes. From up to down, all these are uncontestable facts.

“You cannot exonerate yourself from blame on what happened to APC Zamfara State, thereby destroying the hopes and aspirations of 534,541 APC members and supporters.”