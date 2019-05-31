Daddy Freeze Blasts Prophetess Who Thinks Christians Taking Fish Will Go To Hell

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to a Nigerian Prophetess who said people can’t make heaven if they eat Titus and Vitamin C.

It was reported that the prophetess said vitamin C and Titus fish are gotten from the deep sea which is marine kingdom, and people who take such need deliverance before they can make heaven.

She further added that Vitamin C is not produced anywhere in the world.

Also Read: ‘How to detect a sensible Nigerian man on social media’ – Media personality Ajike writes

However Daddy Freeze who claims of one ‘can’t make heaven if you eat Titus and Vitamin C’ by the Nigerian prophetess, wrote on Instagram;

What an ignorant dingbat behind a pulpit….You can’t make heaven if you use vitamin C? You can’t make heaven if you eat Titus fish? WTF

Daddy Freeze
Tags from the story
Daddy Freeze

You may also like

Disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein slapped by a drunk man in Scottsdale restaurant (Video)

Ex Miss Anambra, Chidinma Okeke Bounces Back With New Photos

Check out new photos of veteran actress, Liz Benson, husband, beautiful daughter

FRSC deploys 109 personnel

“Stop Taking Panadol For My Headache” Wizkid’s Boo, Tania Slams Nosy Fans

Rapper Diddy dances to a song by Nigerian music legend, Fela for his 48th birthday (video)

Reekado Banks Celebrates His Break From S*x (Photo)

(PHOTO) Stunning Actress, Genevieve Nnaji At Obasanjo’s Foundation Launch

The Tabloid That Published Photos Of My Twins Will Be “prosecuted To The Full Extent Of The Law” – George Clooney

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *