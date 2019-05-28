Daddy Freeze Mocks Blogger, Blessing Okoro Hours After Blaming Church

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze, is at it again, few hours after defending blogger, Blessing Okoro, who was arrested for false claims, he has mocked in a new post.

The controversial OAP had earlier in the day apportioned a part of the blame for the blogger’s false claims to the church.

He also pointed out that the way the blogger has been treated over the issue is wrong.

However, in a shocking turn of event, Daddy Freeze in a new post on Instagram mimicked the blogger.

See his post below:

Daddy Freeze
