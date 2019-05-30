‘Dear men if a woman gives you money to pay her bride price, you are the wife’ – Afia Schwarzenegger

by Temitope Alabi

Controversial Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has gotten many tongues wagging again after she took to Instagram to share her thoughts on marriage.

According to Afia, men who collect money from their women in order to pay their bride price should not see themselves as the husband by the wife.

In her words;

 ‘Dear Men, If your woman gives you money to pay her bride price like I did…You are NOT her husband but her wife!!!! Stop looking for respect where u can’t find it. Good day!!!!

Afia made news a while back after she was caught in bed with another man by her partner.
