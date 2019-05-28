DJ Cuppy Savages Troll Who Said Her Song Is Trash

Popular Disc Jockey (DJ) Cuppy, has shown the savage side of her when she replied a troll who called her latest single, Abena, trash.

The billionaire’s daughter, released her latest single, Abena featuring Shaydee some weeks ago and it has been enjoying steady play on radio and TV.

The troll identified as @DJ_Eazee wrote:

Since everyone is afraid of sayinh it that Cuppy song Abena is practically Trash especially Shaydee’s verse

DJ Cuppy who noticed the comment savaged the troll. She wrote:

Bro, I’ve helped you retweet this so you can get the attention you’re looking for 😂👏😂 #Abena

See her post below: