Do not fight me and I won’t fight you- Okorocha warns as he makes his exit from government

Outgoing Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has issued a warning to the incoming government and others stating that no one should cause him trouble and he won’t cause anyone any trouble as well.
Okorocha made this known in his final address to the state government house workers yesterday Tuesday, May 28th.
Speaking, the governor said;
”As I walk out of this government house, let nobody fight me and I will not fight anybody. Governor is a shield that covers every personality that is in office. When you remove the shield of the governor off my face, you will see the real Rochas. The real Rochas is still as big, if not bigger than the Rochas who was governor”.
Watch the video below;