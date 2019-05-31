EFCC finally arraigns woman, others who claimed a snake swallowed JAMB’s N35m

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has finally arraigned the woman Philomena who claimed a snake swallowed JAMB’s N35m alongside 5 others.

Reports have it that EFCC will arraign the woman and the other five officials whose names have been given as Samuel Umoru, Yakubu Jekada, Daniel Agbo, Priscilla Ogunsola, and Aliyu Yakubu, tomorrow.

The controversial JAMB official is being prosecuted on an eight-count charge, due to her refusal to provide the management of JAMB the true information on the financial status of JAMB e-cards supplied to the Benue Zonal office between 2014 and 2016.

An EFCC investigator, who probed her and seven other heads of JAMB offices nationwide, said;

“Philomena ought to know that the shortfall in the unremitted e-JAMB cards, which she claimed disappeared as a result of manipulation from the kingdom of darkness, is false and untenable before the law. “The shameful action of the suspect breaches Section 139 (a) of the Penal Code Law,” the officer said.

One of the charges in case before the FCT High Court reads:

“That you, Samuel Sale Umoru and Philomena Chieshe between August 2014 and July 2016 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court conspired among yourselves to misappropriate funds belonging to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, an agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria and you, therefore, committed an offence contrary to Section 97 (2) of the Penal Code Law”. “That you, Samuel Sale Umoru and Philomena Chieshe between August 2014 and July 2016 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court while being state coordinator and clerical officer of the state office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said properties and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable by Section 315 of the Penal Code Law. “That you, Samuel Sale Umoru and Philomena Chieshe between August 2014 and July 2016 in Abuja and Benue State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court while being state coordinator and clerical officer of the state office of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, an agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria and you, therefore, committed an offence contrary to Section 308 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 309 of the same law.