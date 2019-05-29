Ex-Minister mocks Oshiomhole for being “disgraced” at Buhari’s inauguration, shares video

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomhole has been mocked by several Nigerians for being asked to leave a line during the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

One of those people to throw jabs at the former Edo state governor and President of the Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC), Adams Oshiomhole is a former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Fani-Kayode had via a tweet on Wednesday, some hours after the inauguration ceremony shared a video of Oshiomhole, being asked to leave the line for breaching protocol.

According to the former minister, Oshiomhole has been used and time for him to be humiliated by his party.

He wrote:

Chaiii! Oshiomole asked to get out of line and go and take a back seat at Buhari’s inauguration! What a disgrace! They set him up beautifully and it was symbolic. They have used him and now they want to humiliate him and dump him. I say it again, my old friend must watch his back!

What he shared

